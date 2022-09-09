Charles is King, William Will be Prince of Wales & 'Technical' Title for Harry’s Son: New Royal Order

With the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Prince Charles has finally become king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, ending a wait of more than 70 years — the longest by an heir in British history.

Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, has become King Charles III. No date has been set for his coronation yet.

The new role will be daunting. His late mother was overwhelmingly popular and respected, but she leaves a royal family that has seen reputations tarnished and relationships strained, including over lingering allegations of racism against Buckingham Palace officials.

His eldest son, William, 40, now the heir himself, leads a life of traditional duty, charity work and military pageantry. Younger son Harry, 37, resides outside Los Angeles with his American ex-actress wife Meghan and family, forging a new career more in keeping with Hollywood than Buckingham Palace. The brothers, once very close, are now barely on speaking terms.

Charles’ relationship with his own brothers isn’t much to write about either, with his version of a trimmed down monarchy leaving out the tainted Prince Andrew and his daughters. The change in titles that Charles’ elevation to the throne brings is likely to further change power equations in the British royal family.

Here’s a look at the new royal order of succession and what new titles some of them can look forward to now:

King Charles III: Prince Charles is now the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He is also King of other Commonwealth realms and Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England. As the Duke of Lancaster now, Charles will receive revenue from the Duchy of Lancaster, the hereditary landed estate which forms a vital component of the sovereign’s income. Charles will now be styled His Majesty instead of His Royal Highness, while his wife Camilla, who is Queen Consort now, will be styled Her Majesty. Prince William is the elder son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children follow him in the line of succession. As heir to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge since he inherits the Cornwall title from his father now. He is also entitled to the multimillion-pound annual net surplus from the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate. But William is not yet the Prince of Wales, the title traditionally used for the male heir to the throne. It is not passed on automatically and at some stage, William will be bestowed the title by his father. William’s wife Kate will now be the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. When William becomes the Prince of Wales, Kate will become the Princess of Wales, a title that belonged to Diana when she was married to Charles. Prince George of Cambridge is William and Kate’s eldest child, born in July 2013. He will now be known as Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge. When William becomes the Prince of Wales, George will become Prince George of Wales. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015, is William and Kate’s second child and only daughter. She will now be known as Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge. When William becomes the Prince of Wales, Charlotte will become Princess Charlotte of Wales. Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018, is William and Kate’s youngest child. He will now be known as Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge. When William becomes the Prince of Wales, Louis will become Prince Louis of Wales. Prince Harry is the younger son of Charles and Diana, and is the Duke of Sussex. His title or that of his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will not change. The couple stopped using the HRH styles following an acrimonious falling out with the royal family. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born to Harry and Meghan in May 2019. Technically, Archie is now a Prince as per the rules laid out by King George V in 1917. According to a report in the Independent, when Archie was born, he was allowed to become the Earl of Dumbarton – one of Harry’s subsidiary titles — or could have been known as Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. But the Buckingham Palace had then said his parents wanted him to be known simply as Master Archie instead. At his birth, Archie was reportedly too lower down in the pecking order to be accorded the title of prince as per the restrictions placed by George V, but as the grandson of the sovereign, he can be titled a prince and styled His Royal Highness. In the bombshell Oprah interview, however, Meghan Markle had said Archie was not accorded the prince title because of his mixed race. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan in June 2021, is now technically a princess and if she uses the title, will be styled HRH Princess Lili of Sussex. Prince Andrew is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second-eldest son. Andrew was stripped of his honorary military roles in January amid the furor surrounding a lawsuit alleging he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and fears that the scandal would taint the House of Windsor. The queen also removed his honorary leadership of various charities, known as royal patronages, and barred him from using the title “his royal highness" in official settings. Princess Beatrice is the elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson Sienna Elizabeth, born in September 2021, is the daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Eugenie is Andrew and Sarah’s younger daughter August Brooksbank was born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021 Prince Edward is the Queen and Philip’s youngest child James, Viscount Severn, is the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor is Edward and Sophie’s daughter

