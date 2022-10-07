Charles' 'Tungsten' Nickname for Meghan, Irk Over 'Kate's Frocks': New Royal Book's 'Bombshell' Insights

In a new ‘bombshell’ book about the British Monarchy, Katie Nicholl, a ‘royal expert’ has revealed memorable insights from the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family.

Queen Elizabeth II had passed away last month and her son Charles III ascended the throne. The event has renewed interest into the life and history of the royal family.

The book delves into many significant moments, such as the beginning and end of Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana, as well as her tragic death, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship, which reportedly had ups and downs in the run-up to their marriage, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s path to the end of their time as senior royals, according to reports.

Charles’ Nickname for Meghan Markle: ‘Tungsten’

According to Nicholl, Charles was confident that Meghan would be able to hold her own in public as a member of the royal family. As a working royal, Charles gave his daughter-in-law a nickname, according to Nicholl.

“Charles reportedly nicknamed his future daughter-in-law ‘Tungsten’ because of her toughness and resilience," she wrote. It was evident, according to Nicholl, in her first joint appearance with Harry, William, and Kate at the Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018.

“It was, according to one aide, the moment William and Kate, who was heavily pregnant, realized they needed to up their game. The Cambridges had already signaled their intention to be more than ‘ornamental royals’ and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together," Nicholl wrote, a report by Entertainment Tonight said.

More Attention on ‘Kate’s Frocks’ Than Me: Charles

Following Diana’s death and William’s introduction of Kate into the world, Charles had to compete for the media’s attention when it came to coverage of his engagements because all eyes were on what Kate wore, resulting in apparent clashes with William.

“In the past, father and son had not always agreed. For example, there was a well-documented disagreement in 2013 over the palace’s priceless ivory collection. And Charles was occasionally irritated that Kate’s outfits received more media attention than his good works. He was also disappointed that he hadn’t seen as much of his Cambridge grandchildren as he would have liked," she wrote.

Harry Was ‘Morbidly Obssessed’ With Keeping Archie’s Birth Secret

According to Nicholl, prior to Harry and Meghan’s relationship being subjected to negativity, racism, and clashes within the royal family, Harry had zero trust in the media because of how he felt it contributed to and handled his mother’s death.

The couple had already faced a great deal of public scrutiny by the time they announced they were expecting their first child during their first royal tour of Australia. But, while the British public felt they deserved to know more about the couple’s life, particularly their children, Harry had other plans.

According to Nicholl, Harry became “almost morbidly obsessed" with keeping Archie’s birth as secret as possible, breaking the royals’ unwritten contract with the public.

Prince Phillip’s Last Request of Charles

Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99, after his 73-year marriage to Queen Elizabeth. The queen reigned with Philip by her side, welcomed children, and became one of the world’s most beloved public figures.

While they did not sleep in the same bed, the Queen had undeniable feelings for her husband, according to the book. He clearly felt the same way and expressed it to his son. Prior to his death, and as his health deteriorated further, the royal had a final request for his son, which Nicholl describes as “look after the Queen" and “keep the family together."

