‘Cher Emmanuel’, ‘True Friend’: World Leaders Greet Emmanuel Macron On Reelection

World leaders extended congratulatory messages towards French president Emmanuel Macron on his election win on Monday. The 44-year-old centre-right, pro-EU politician is likely to win the polls with 58% of the votes polled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson congratulated Macron on his win.

“Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continuing working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The UK PM Boris Johnson said he is looking forward to building stronger ties between London and Paris. “Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world," Johnson said.

“Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change," tweeted Biden.

The greetings from pro-EU leaders and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky were warmer. Zelensky referred to Macron as a ‘true friend’. “Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron, a true friend of Ukraine, for his re-election! I wish him further success for the good of the people of France . I appreciate his support and I am convinced that we are moving forward together towards new common victories. Towards a strong and united Europe!" Zelensky said in his tweet (loosely translated from French).

European Council President Charles Michel was among the first to congratulate Macron. “Bravo Emmanuel," Michel said in a tweet. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also extended her greetings. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Portugal PM Antonio Costa also extended their greetings. Earlier this week, Sanchez, Costa and Scholz also co-wrote an op-ed in Le Monde urging French voters to vote for Macron instead of Le Pen.

The heads of state of Sweden, Romania, Lithuania, Finland, the Netherlands, Ireland and Greece also extended congratulatory messages to Macron.

