Chernobyl Power Plant Captured by Russian Forces: Ukrainian Official

A service member of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces takes part in tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released on February 18, 2022. (Reuters Photo)
The official said that it is 'impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians'.

Reuters
Updated: February 24, 2022, 23:44 IST

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Thursday.

“It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians," he said.

“This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today," Podolyak said.

first published: February 24, 2022, 23:39 IST