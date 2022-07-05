Chicago Highland Park July 4 Mass Shooting: Cops Arrest Suspected Shooter, Six Dead

Police arrested Robert E. Crimo III, on Monday (local time), after a mass shooting left six people dead and 30 injured in Chicago’s Highland Park suburb. Authorities held him near Lake Forest, Illinois.

A North Chicago police officer spotted Crimo and attempted a traffic stop. Crimo led the police officer on a brief chase before being stopped.

Crimo will be transferred to the Highland Park police department. He is not yet named as a suspect.

Authorities said he remains as ‘person of interest’ as they investigate and connect him to the scene. A manhunt was launched across the Chicagoland area after the shooting brought a chaotic end to Independence Day celebrations in cities in the area.

The Highland Park shooting occurred 41 kilometers north of Chicago and occurred shortly after parade-goers began their parade along Central Avenue.

The shooter left evidence of using firearms on the rooftop of a business near the shooting. The shooter used a ladder attached to the building on a wall in an alley to access the roof, police officials told news agency CNN.

Christopher Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the gun used to fire at the parade-goers was a ‘high-powered rifle’ and it was a ‘random and intentional’ attack.

Authorities have begun the process of tracing the firearm to find out who purchased it and its origins, Kim Nerheim, the spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told news agency CNN.

6 Dead, Several Children Injured

People from surrounding buildings who were within a certain radius of the shooting were evacuated by SWAT members and other officers present in the area.

The coroner at Lake County Jennifer Banek told CNN five people who died at the scene were adults. She said one person died at the hospital but was unable to provide more information about that victim.

Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage said the fire department took 23 people to hospitals and other injured people were taken to hospitals in police cars or bystanders’ personal vehicles.

Four to five children were injured. There were 26 patients ranging from the age of 8 years old to 85 years old who received treatment at the Highland Park Hospital.

Dr. Brigham Temple, the medical director of the NorthShore University Health System said 19 of the 25 patients who suffered gunshots were treated and discharged.

Mass Shooting No. 308 Of 2022

The mass shooting on July 4 in Highland Park, Chicago is the 308th mass shooting in the US since the beginning of 2022, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.

The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit tracking mass shootings, defines a mass shooting as involving four or more people shot, not including the shooter.

On July 4 itself there were three incidents of mass shootings in Virginia, Chicago and Highland Park. There were 11 mass shootings in the first four days of July, the Gun Violence Archive said.

The mass shooting is also among the high-profile shootings which has raised public concern in the wake of a racist mass shooting incident at a New York supermarket where an 18-year-old killed 10 and another mass shooting in Texas where another 18-year-old killed 19 students and two teachers.

(with inputs from CNN)

