Chile Congress Approves Same-sex Marriage Bill

It will also enable married same-sex couples to adopt children (Representational Image: Reuters)
AFP
Valparaíso // Updated: December 07, 2021, 22:43 IST

Chile’s parliament on Tuesday approved a long-awaited bill to legalize same-sex marriage, joining just a handful of countries in majority Catholic Latin America with similar laws.

The law which has the support of President Sebastian Pinera who must sign it into law, was passed by 82 votes to 20. It will also enable married same-sex couples to adopt children.

first published: December 07, 2021, 22:43 IST