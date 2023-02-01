France and Australia welcomed India’s role in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and reaffirmed their commitment to trilateral cooperation with India during the 2+2 meeting held in Paris on Monday.

France and Australia earlier this week held a 2+2 meeting which was attended by the defence and foreign ministers of both countries. The meeting was held in Paris and attended by French defence minister Sébastien Lecornu and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.

French foreign minister Catherine Colonna and Australian foreign minister Penny Wong were also present in the meeting under the 2+2 format.

Both nations agreed that Paris and Canberra will work together in IOR with focus on supply chain security, maritime security and safety, climate change, combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and pushing the blue economy.

“The Ministers welcomed India’s leading role in the region and reaffirmed their commitment to trilateral cooperation with India," a press release said.

The ministers also reiterated the need to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait - a move that has angered China. “Ministers underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and called for the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues through dialogue without the threat or use of force or coercion," the release said.

France and Australia opposed attempts to make unilateral changes to the status quo and said they will support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the work of international organisations.

France and Australia said they will deepen their relationship with Taiwan in economic, scientific, trade, technological and cultural fields.

The joint statement has angered China and its state-run news outlet Global Times criticised both nations for their stance on Taiwan. It cited an expert in its news report who said Australia is eager to ‘show its strength’ and ‘engage in hot button issues’.

The Global Times report also said it was ‘interesting’ to note that ‘Australia, a country so far away from Eurasia, is a major supporter of Ukraine outside NATO’.

It also said that the joint statement reflects the ‘Western hype that sees “China as a challenge" to the Asia-Pacific.’

