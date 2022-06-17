China Blocks India-US Joint Bid To Label Hafiz Saeed’s Aide Abdul Makki As ‘Global Terrorist’

China once again provided support to Islamabad’s state-sponsored terror on Thursday as it blocked a proposal by India and the US to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a ‘Global Terrorist’ under the ISIS and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

Makki would have made the UNSC 1267 Committee list but China put a technical hold on the proposal to designate the terrorist who is the brother-in-law of UN-designated terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

This is not the first time China’s hypocrisy on combating global terrorism has come to the fore. On several occasions in the past, Beijing placed blocks on India’s bid to designate Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘Global Terrorists’.

Makki is active in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir where he played an active role in radicalizing the youth. He plotted attacks against citizens of Jammu and Kashmir as well citizens of neighboring states.

Makki is LeT’s deputy chief and head of the political affairs of the terrorist group which has slaughtered thousands of innocent civilians and dozens of members of the armed forces.

He also leads the foreign relations department and is member of Jamaat ud-Dawa’s (JuD) central and proselytizing team.

When Makki headed those departments, he was responsible for planning prominent attacks in India such as: the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Red Fort Attack on December 22, 2000, Rampur CRPF Camp attack on New Year’s Day in 2008, Karan Nagar (Srinagar) attack on Fenruary 12-13, 2018, Khanpora (Baramulla) attack on May 2018, Srinagar attack on June 2018 and Gurez/Bandipora attack on August 2018.

There is a $2 million reward for information on Makki under the US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice programme. The US treasury designated him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in November 2010.

China earlier blocked the listing of Maulana Masood Azhar, chief of Pakistan based and UN proscribed terrorist entity, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as a global terrorist exposing its double-standards when its comes to fighting terror.

India scored a huge diplomatic win later at the UN when Azhar was designated as a global terrorist in 2019.

A Pakistani court sentenced Makki to prison in 2020 after he was arrested in May 2019.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

