Home » News » World » China: Border Issues with India Should Be Resolved Through Dialogue

China: Border Issues with India Should Be Resolved Through Dialogue

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke during a meeting with Pradeep Kumar Rawat. (Image: Reuters File)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke during a meeting with Pradeep Kumar Rawat. (Image: Reuters File)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke during a meeting with Pradeep Kumar Rawat, India's new ambassador to China, according to a statement issued by China's foreign ministry

Advertisement
Reuters
Beijing // Updated: June 22, 2022, 21:46 IST

China and India should resolve their border issues through dialogue and consultation as the two countries’ common interests outweigh their differences, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

Wang spoke during a meeting with Pradeep Kumar Rawat, India’s new ambassador to China, according to a statement issued by China’s foreign ministry.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

first published: June 22, 2022, 21:46 IST