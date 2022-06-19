China Conducts Mid-course Antiballistic Missile Test, Says 'Not Aimed at Any Country': Report

China on Sunday conducted a land-based, mid-course antiballistic missile ‘defensive’ test within its borders, ‘not aimed at any country’, state media portal the Global Times said in a report.

Beijing had allowed a similar report in February 2021, when it ‘successfully conducted a land-based, mid-course antiballistic missile (ABM) technical test, demonstrating China’s mastery of the technology’.

ABMs are surface-to-air missiles that are designed to counter ballistic missiles. Ballistic missiles use a ballistic flight trajectory to deliver nuclear, chemical, biological, or conventional warheads.

The term “anti-ballistic missile" refers to a system designed to intercept and destroy any type of ballistic threat; however, it is most commonly used to refer to systems designed specifically to counter intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

China, in 2021, had conducted the test within its borders, and the Global Times had reported that the ‘test achieved its goal’. It had been China’s fifth publicly announced land-based ABM technical test and the fourth publicly known mid-course ABM technical test.

