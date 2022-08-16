China Cuts Lending Rates as Covid Zero, Real Estate Troubles Threaten Economic Growth

The Chinese central bank cut lending rates on Monday to boost growth as repeated lockdowns and the ongoing mortgage crisis threatens the world’s second-largest economy.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the People’s Bank of China lowered its medium-term lending rate by 10 basis points to 2.75% for one-year loans to the banking system. This is the first time the lending rates were cut since January.

Beijing is trying to fight a decline in consumer demand caused due to snap lockdowns. The country’s Covid Zero policy has also led to anxiety among Chinese policymakers. The fallout from the mortgage crisis coupled with slowing global growth has also added to the impact.

Monday’s numbers showed that consumer and factory activity were worse than expected. The unemployment rate soared to a record high of 19.9%. These challenges will worry Xi Jinping as he tries to boost the economy ahead of his third term at the party Congress later this year.

Advertisement

Retail sales are an important indicator of consumption. Retail sales rose by only 2.7% year on year in July compared to the 5% forecast. Industrial production rose by 3.8% compared to the expected 4.6%.

The Chinese economy, according to the Financial Times report, escaped a contraction in the second quarter. Beijing continues on its plan to to inject hundreds of billions of dollars of stimulus to drive growth and demand.

Ting Lu, Nomura’s chief China economist, told Financial Times that Covid Zero will significantly hinder China’s growth in the second half. Ting also said that problems with the property markets and export growth slowdown could further increase China’s worries.

“Beijing’s policy support could be too little, too late and too inefficient," Lu was quoted as saying by Financial Times.

Advertisement

Analysts also said that unlike other major economies China is not raising interest rates aggressively and remains focused on monetary policy rather than rising prices.

French multinational investment bank and financial services company SocGen said the July data showed there was deceleration in production, investment and consumption triggered by the Covid Zero policy and the country’s troubled real estate sector.

Analysts also said that lockdowns hurt demand and pointed out that if people are barred from leaving their homes then there is no consumption or demand.

Advertisement

(with inputs from the Financial Times)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here