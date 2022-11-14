China Cuts Quarantine Period, Simplifies Transit as it Eases Covid Rules for Indians. Details Here

In a move to ease Covid-19 restrictions, China has announced relaxations for Indians arriving in the country and has shortened the quarantine for inbound passengers.

The Chinese Embassy in Delhi announced the latest modifications in the guidelines as a part of easing curbs announced by China for several countries on Sunday.

All the passengers travelling to China only need to take one RT-PCR test within 48 hours before boarding the flight to China and apply for Green Health Code with a negative certificate, the statement said.

The new guidelines rule that those passengers flying between India and China but are transiting through a third country, then there is no need to get a Covid-19 test done in the third or the transiting country.

Advertisement

“Passengers travelling to China can choose any place in India or in transit according to their itinerary, within 48 hours before boarding the flight to China and apply for Green Health Code from the Embassy or Consulate where the test will be conducted. The airline will check passengers with a valid Green Health Code and will not check the place of issue," the statement added.

The rule is significant as there is no direct flight between India and China at present.

Apart from the RT-PCR test, certificates of vaccination of Chinese-made vaccines or vaccines approved by WHO is also required. There is also no extra requirements for passengers who were tested Covid-19 positive earlier.

The new rule also advocates that the travellers must apply for Green Health Code online and declare information related to the health conditions.

“Apply to the Chinese Embassy or Consulates-General in India for Green Health Code with the “HS/HDC" mark by logging on the website of https://hrhk.cs.mfa.gov.cn/H5/ (for Foreign Nationals) via computer or smart phone or by logging on “Epidemic Prevention Health Code International Version" WeChat Mini Program (For Chinese nationals), declare your information and health condition as well as upload the following documents," the statement added.

Advertisement

Apart from India, these rules have been put in other countries including Singapore, Serbia, US, Australia, Canada, Russia, Sweden, Myanmar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Cambodia and others.

Earlier on Friday, China shortened the quarantine for inbound travellers to a minimum of five days from seven as part of changes. But the ruling Communist Party said it would stick to “zero COVID" even as other countries ease travel and other curbs and try to shift to a long-term strategy of living with the virus.

Read all the Latest India News here