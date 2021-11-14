China Detects Covid on Packaging of Food Imported from Russia

Four batches of food imported from Russia were detected with coronavirus on their outer packaging, said officials in China’s border city Heihe in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on Sunday, Global Times reported.

Heihe, a coronavirus-hit city in China’s latest round of Covid-19 resurgence, had taken multiple samples of the four types of food in circulation after the discovery of coronavirus-positive packaging, and all tested negative of coronavirus, the city’s health authority said on Sunday morning.

Heihe conducted nucleic acid tests on the city’s stock food imported from Russia on Saturday. Four types of the food tested positive, namely a Konti-brand chocolate-flavour wafer candy, Konti brand chocolate-flavour wafer biscuit, Konti-brand muskmelon-flavour soft sweet and a milk powder.

The Heihe government has reminded citizens who have these products at home to disinfect and seal them, and contact local centre for disease prevention and control (CDC) in time, the report said.

Heihe health authority reported two new local confirmed cases in its Aihui district on Saturday. Including the two, Heilongjiang Province has found 275 local Covid-19 patients (273 confirmed cases and two silent carriers) in the latest round of virus outbreak since October 27.

