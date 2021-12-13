China Detects First Case of Omicron Variant in Tianjin

Reuters
Updated: December 13, 2021, 19:26 IST
Health authorities in northern China's port city of Tianjin have detected the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country's mainland, the state-run Tianjin Daily reported on Monday.
The infection was discovered in a traveller who arrived in the city from overseas on Dec. 9, the newspaper said, adding that the patient is currently being treated in isolation in hospital.
