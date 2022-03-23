China Eastern MU5735 Crash: One Black Box Retrieved, Say Chinese Aviation Officials

Liu Lusong, a spokesman for China’s aviation authority, told news agency AFP that one of the black boxes of the China Eastern MU5735 which crashed in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

China state-run news agency Global Times said that the black box was badly damaged. Zhu Tao, an official from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) told Global Times that the authorities are yet to find out what caused the accident.

A report from Flightradar24 published earlier said that the flight was descending at almost 31,000 feet per minute, before it crashed. Another report by the South China Morning Post citing eyewitness and camera footage said that the plane was in a near-vertical position when it crashed.

The other black box is yet to be found by officials who are present at the crash site.

A Global Times report said that the officials involved in the search-and-rescue operation are relying on drones and manpower to derive the black box of the crashed flight.

Continuous rainfall in the area has also hampered the efforts undertaken to retrieve the black boxes.

The China Eastern Airlines officials told Chinese news media that they contacted the family members of the 123 passengers. A hotel in Guangxi, where the accident occurred, vacated more than 100 rooms to accommodate the incoming relatives and friends of those who were in the flight.

However, the crash site has been sealed off and foreign media persons and relatives of those in the flight are barred from entering.

The CAAC will also conduct a two-week safety inspection across the industry. Chinese president Xi Jinping also ordered a quick probe into the incident.

There are no reports regarding survivors from the flight which nosedived into a mountainous forest with 132 people on board.

There are also no reports on bodies being recovered from the crash site. One official speaking to news agency AFP said that drainage work may now be needed before the search for the missing person as the crash site was filled up with water due to the rains.

The flight took off from the city of Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou on Monday before crashing in the rugged mountainous terrain of Guangxi.

