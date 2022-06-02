China 'Firmly Opposes' US-Taiwan Trade Talks: Ministry

AFP
Beijing // Updated: June 02, 2022, 14:21 IST
China hit out at trade talks between the United States and Taiwan, a commerce ministry official said Thursday, a day after Washington launched an initiative with Taipei aimed at deepening economic ties.
“China firmly opposes this," commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters, adding that Beijing “opposes any form of official exchanges between any country and the Taiwan region of China".
