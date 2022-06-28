China Must Press Russia to Stop Ukraine Invasion, Say G7 Leaders

G7 leaders urged China on Tuesday to uphold the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes by pressing Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine and dropping its "expansive maritime claims" in the South China Sea.

China should pressure Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine immediately and without conditions, the G7 said, pointing to an International Court of Justice ruling that Moscow suspends its military operation and related UN General Assembly resolutions.

In a communique concluding their three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps, the Group of Seven rich industrial democracies voiced serious concern about the situation in the East and South China seas and opposed unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

"We stress that there is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea," it said.

The G7 leaders said they were "gravely concerned" about the human rights situation in China, including forced labour in Tibet and Xinjiang. China should also honour its commitments to uphold rights, freedom, and a high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong, they said.

In unprecedented language, the G7 leaders also highlighted Chinese non-market policies which, they said, distorted the global economy, and they committed to working together to ensure a level playing field for their businesses and workers.

