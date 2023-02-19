China Says 'Excessive Use of Force' by US Damaged Relations: Report

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi told his US counterpart Antony Blinken Saturday that their countries’ relations had been damaged by America’s response to a Chinese balloon flying over its territory, state news agency Xinhua reported.

In their meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Wang “made clear China’s solemn position on the so-called airship incident," and “urged the U.S. side to change course, acknowledge and repair the damage that its excessive use of force caused to China-U.S. relations," Xinhua reported.

