Home » News » World » China Says 'Excessive Use of Force' by US Damaged Relations: Report

China Says 'Excessive Use of Force' by US Damaged Relations: Report

The highly anticipated meeting of the two senior officials came on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference

Advertisement

AFP

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 06:27 IST

Munich, Germany

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi addresses the 77th Session of the UNGA at UN Headquarters in New York City on Saturday. (Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi addresses the 77th Session of the UNGA at UN Headquarters in New York City on Saturday. (Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi told his US counterpart Antony Blinken Saturday that their countries’ relations had been damaged by America’s response to a Chinese balloon flying over its territory, state news agency Xinhua reported.

In their meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Wang “made clear China’s solemn position on the so-called airship incident," and “urged the U.S. side to change course, acknowledge and repair the damage that its excessive use of force caused to China-U.S. relations," Xinhua reported.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 19, 2023, 06:27 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 06:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks