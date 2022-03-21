China Says it Will Offer 10 Million Yuan More of Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

Reuters
Beijing // Updated: March 21, 2022, 14:56 IST
The Chinese Red Cross will offer an additional 10 million yuan ($1.57 million) of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday.
Wang’s comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing and the promise of aid follows previous pledges of aid to Ukraine including one of 5 million yuan from earlier this month.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.
first published: March 21, 2022, 14:54 IST