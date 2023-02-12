Not so long after the US Pentagon shot down a Chinese spy balloon flying over North Carolina, China on Sunday claimed that an unidentified object was seen flying over waters near its port city Qingdao after which Chinese authorities are planning to shoot it down.

According to media outlet The Paper, an employee at the marine development authority of Qingdao Jimo district said “relevant authorities" were preparing to take down the object.

According to the employee, the fishermen in the region have been warned to remain careful about safety, as per the news report.

Notably, US and Canada had shot down three high-altitude airborne objects in recent days on the orders of US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. An American fighter jet had shot down another unidentified flying object on Saturday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement on Twitter said, “I ordered the takedown of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace." He said an American F-22 with the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is operated jointly by the United States and Canada, successfully fired at the object over the Yukon.

Trudeau also said he had spoken with US President Biden on Saturday afternoon. “Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object," he said in his Twitter post, adding, “Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America."

The White House released a statement stating that Biden and Trudeau had “discussed the importance of recovering the object in order to determine more details on its purpose or origin."

Earlier, a New York Post report had claimed that China is giving the US silent treatment ever since the US sent an F-22 Raptor to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon that navigated into North American airspace last week. This can be seen in US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s call to Beijing going unanswered.

The Pentagon had asked to hold a secure call between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, but the answer was a “no". The Chinese Ministry of Defence still refuses to admit that the balloon was conducting surveillance.

