China-Taiwan News LIVE Updates: China Flexes Muscles in Massive Military Drills Surrounding Taiwan, Calls Pelosi's Visit 'Manic' Action by US

The Chinese PLA has fired several DF ballistic missiles into Taiwan’s northeast and southwest waters starting from 13:46 (local time).
In response, the ministry has launched defence systems and condemns irrational actions which undermine regional peace, Taiwan reporter Tingting Liu quoted ROC Ministry of Defence as Saying.
Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman with the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said on Thursday that the Taiwan question is an internal matter for China and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island is a provocation and violation of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, not what she called a “defense of democracy and freedom," China state-affiliated media CGTN reported.
Ma’s remarks came after the G7 Foreign Ministers and the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell accused the Beijing of announcing “escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilizing the region."
“The Taiwan question is China’s internal affair and is not a ‘regional’ question," Ma was quoted as saying. Ma added that necessary countermeasures are proper and legitimate acts to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan a “manic, irresponsible and highly irrational" action by the United States.
speaking at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Phnom Penh, Wang Yi said China has made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert crisis, but will never allow its core interests to be hurt.
The Reuters map below shows locations of China’s military drills surrounding Taiwan.
Taiwan officials have said the military drills by China violate United Nations rules, invade Taiwan’s territorial space and are a direct challenge to free air and sea navigation.
China is conducting drills on the busiest international waterways and aviation routes and that is “irresponsible, illegitimate behaviour," Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party said.
Taiwan’s cabinet spokesman, expressing serious condemnation of the drills, said also that websites of the defence ministry, the foreign ministry and the presidential office were attacked by hackers.
(With Reuters inputs)
The locations of the military exercises being carried out by China encircle Taiwan in an unprecedented formation, Meng Xiangqing, a professor at the National Defence University said, describing how an actual military operation against Taiwan could play out.
“In fact, this has created very good conditions for us when, in the future, we reshape our strategic landscape conducive to our unification," Meng said.
Chinese forces in two areas off the northern coast of Taiwan could potentially seal off Keelung, a major port, while strikes could be launched from an area east of Taiwan targeting the military bases in Hualien and Taidong, he said.
The “doors" to Kaoshiung could also be closed by Chinese military off the southwestern coast, Meng said.
Chinese military helicopters flew past Pingtan island, one of mainland China’s closest points to Taiwan, in Fujian province on Thursday as Beijing began massive military drills off Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island.
Chinese military has fired missiles into the eastern section of the Taiwan Strait as part of large military exercises.
Taiwan’s military said on Thursday its forces were closely monitoring Chinese military exercises, adding that it was prepared for conflict, but would not seek it.
“The Ministry of National Defence stresses that it will uphold the principle of preparing for war without seeking war, and with an attitude of not escalating conflict and causing disputes," Taipei’s defence ministry said in a statement.
Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Bureau had issued warnings on Wednesday to ships to avoid the areas being used for the Chinese drills.
The Taiwanese cabinet said the drills would disrupt 18 international routes passing through its flight information region (FIR).
Pelosi’s trip triggered a furious reaction from Beijing, which vowed “punishment" for those that had offended it and announced military drills in the seas around Taiwan — some of the world’s busiest waterways.
The military exercises encircling Taiwan will involve “training activities including live-fire drills", an announcement in state media had said.
They will take place in multiple zones encircling Taiwan — at some points within just 20 kilometres (12 miles) of the island’s shore — and will conclude at midday on Sunday.
Nationalist state-run tabloid the Global Times reported, citing military analysts, that the exercises were “unprecedented" and that missiles would fly over Taiwan for the first time.
This is the first time missiles would fly over Taiwan.
The Chinese military began the military drill on Thursday with live-fire exercises in the sea surrounding Taiwan at noon (0400 GMT) on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said.
“From 12:00 pm today to 12:00 pm on (August) 7, an important military exercise of the People’s Liberation Army is taking place,” CCTV said, in a social media post that included a map of Taiwan.
