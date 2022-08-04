China-Taiwan News LIVE Updates: China Flexes Muscles in Massive Military Drills Surrounding Taiwan, Calls Pelosi's Visit 'Manic' Action by US

largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan, a day visit to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a move that infuriated Beijing.

This is the first time missiles would fly over Taiwan.

Pelosi left Taiwan Wednesday after a less than 24-hour visit that defied a series of increasingly stark threats from Beijing, which views the island as its territory.

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, second in line to the presidency, was the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. She declared her presence made it “unequivocally clear” that the United States would “not abandon” a democratic ally like Taiwan.

The Chinese military began the military drill on Thursday with live-fire exercises in the sea surrounding Taiwan at noon (0400 GMT) on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said.

“From 12:00 pm today to 12:00 pm on (August) 7, an important military exercise of the People’s Liberation Army is taking place,” CCTV said, in a social media post that included a map of Taiwan.

Chinese forces in two areas off the northern coast of Taiwan could potentially seal off Keelung, a major port, while strikes could be launched from an area east of Taiwan targeting the military bases in Hualien and Taidong, said Meng Xiangqing, a professor at the National Defence University.

