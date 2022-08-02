China to Conduct Military Ops Over Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip; US Says Visit ‘Not a Violation of Beijing’s Sovereignty’

The Chinese military will hold exercises near Taiwan from August 4 to August 7, its official media Xinhua reported minutes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei despite stern warnings from Beijing. The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said its forces are on high alert and will “engage the enemy on orders", a tweet by state-run China Daily said. In another tweet, it said PLA Air Force’s Su-35 fighter jet(s) is “crossing the Taiwan Straits," citing a social media account.

Another state-run channel, Global Times also confirmed the military drills. “PLA will conduct important military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills in six regions surrounding the Taiwan island from Thursday to Sunday."

Advertisement

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had earlier said that US politicians who “play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will “come to no good end".

Meanwhile, the White House in a statement said, Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is “not a violation of China’s sovereignty."

Arriving by the US Air Force plane, Pelosi and her delegation was received at the tarmac of the Taipei airport by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. Pelosi, in a tweet shortly after she landed in Taipei, said the visit “honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy."

She said, “Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region."

Advertisement

The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation left Malaysia earlier Tuesday after a brief stop that included a working lunch with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry had declined to comment on whether Pelosi would visit. The trip was not officially announced ahead of time.

Advertisement

China said Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan despite “strong opposition" is a “serious violation of the one-China principle" and will have severe impact on the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Serious Violation of One-China Principle"

Advertisement

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Pelosi’s visit will have severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, adding that it “seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

“It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for “Taiwan independence". China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, and has made serious démarche and strong protest to the United States," said.

Advertisement

Further explaining the one-China principle by recalling the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971, it said since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, 181 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. “The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations," it said.

It further said the United States, in 1979, made a clear commitment in the China-US Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations. “The United States of America recognises the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China," it said.

Dismissing US Secretary Antony Blinken’s assertion that US Congress functioned independently from the government, the Foreign Ministry statement said the US “Congress, as a part of the US Government, is inherently obliged to strictly observe the one-China policy of the US Government and refrain from having any official exchanges with China’s Taiwan region". “China is all along opposed to the visit to Taiwan by US congressional members, and the US executive branch has the responsibility to stop such visit," it said.

“Since Speaker Pelosi is the incumbent leader of the US Congress, her visit to and activities in Taiwan, in whatever form and for whatever reason, is a major political provocation to upgrade US official exchanges with Taiwan. China absolutely does not accept this, and the Chinese people absolutely reject this," it asserted.

The Taiwan question is the most important and most sensitive issue at the very heart of China-US relations. The Taiwan Strait is facing a new round of tensions and severe challenges, and the fundamental cause is the repeated moves by the Taiwan authorities and the United States to change the status quo.

China had warned of resolute and strong measures if Pelosi went ahead with the trip.

“The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China’s sovereign security interests, Assistant Foreign Minister and foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a media briefing here on Tuesday and reiterated that Beijing would take strong measures in response to Pelosi’s visit.

“Faced with reckless US disregard of China’s repeated and serious representations, any countermeasures taken by the Chinese side will be justified and necessary, which is also the right of any independent and sovereign country," Hua said, responding to questions on what possible actions China would take to deter her from going to Taipei.

Cyberattack

Meanwhile, unspecified hackers launched a cyberattack on the Taiwanese Presidential Office’s website before her arrival in Teipei, making it temporarily unavailable Tuesday evening. The Presidential Office said the website was restored shortly after the attack, which overwhelmed it with traffic.

“China thinks by launching a multi-domain pressure campaign against Taiwan, the people of Taiwan will be be intimidated. But they are wrong," Wang Ting-yu, a legislator with the Democratic Progressive Party, said on Twitter in response to the attack.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here