China Ups Surveillance For Losar: Fear We'll Be Sent to Camps Like Uyghurs, Say Tibetans | Exclusive

The Tibetan Losar celebrations in China are under the watch of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to local sources.

With great difficulty, the Chinese government gave permission to celebrate Losar between February 20 and 26, but told locals in Lhasa that it was “a danger to the national security", said local sources.

The Tibetans feel it is an attack on their freedom and the Chinese government wants to contain them. They fear they will be sent to camps like Uyghurs, the sources added.

As part of the increased surveillance, agencies are searching houses and conducting facial profiling, they said. According to Tibetans, even as the permission to visit the Dalai Lama palace is not being given this time, their identity cards are still being checked.

Police are guarding the area as they fear protests against the government.

VICTORY OF GOOD OVER EVIL

Losar is a significant cultural and religious festival in Tibet that has been celebrated for over 1,000 years. People believe Losar marks the victory of good over evil and signifies the victory of light over darkness. The traditional Buddhist festival marks the beginning of the lunar calendar.

The annual Losar Festival in Tibet draws throngs of visitors to local monasteries for prayer and offerings, with additional attractions such as traditional games and sports competitions, feasts, and music and dance performances.

‘PERFECT REFUGEES’

Praising the Tibetan community in exile for being the “perfect refugees", law minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said India needed to contribute significantly to their cause. Joining the community for Tibetan Buddhist New Year celebrations – Losar – the law minister said he was aware of the hardships that the community faced since they did not have a country of their own.

Rijiju said if rules and laws needed to be looked afresh to make lives of Tibetans better, the central government was open to considering the demand. He said welfare schemes should also be extended to the large Tibetan community living in different parts of the country.

“The MHA and MEA can look into policies for the welfare of Tibetan people… we will look at the issues positively," he said amid loud cheers from the gathering at Delhi’s Tibetan settlement Majnu Ka Tila.

He added: “Many Tibetan people settled in different parts of the world and many of them have gone from India. Wherever they live they always carry the Tibetan legacy and never forget their roots. They always offer respect to the Dalai Lama."

In comments that could rile up China, the union minister from Arunachal Pradesh reiterated India’s commitment to the Dalai Lama. “The Dalai Lama is the apostle for truth and peace… He is the most loved personality in the world… We look up to him for guidance," he said, adding that the spiritual leader’s views were widely respected and accepted across the globe.

China had in the past described the Dalai Lama as a “wolf in monk’s robes", “double dealer" and a “secessionist chief" who is “seeking separation" of the region from the Communist nation.

