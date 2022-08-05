China Uses Fake News, Threats after War Drills Fail to Subdue Tsai-Ing wen and Taiwan

The Chinese government in its frustration with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip has now attacked Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen and her party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for hosting Pelosi.

Without naming her, the Communist Party of China (CPC) mouthpiece Global Times attacked her party and threatened to ensure that they would ‘swallow bitter fruits’.

It pushed the false narrative that people felt anxious due to the developments thanks to Tsai Ing-wen and Pelosi while the reality is thousands of Taiwanese people greeted Pelosi - barring a few protests - and almost every Taiwanese identifies as Taiwanese rather than Chinese.

“What is certain is that the series of bitter fruits that Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi brought to Taiwan island will be enough for the DPP authority and the “Taiwan independence" forces to swallow for a while," the Global Times editorial said, signalling that it will ratchet up the pressure on Ing-wen for hosting Pelosi.

China had its face rubbed in the mud after Taiwan news agencies said the reports of China evacuating Taiwanese citizens being broadcasted of state-run CCTV was false.

“The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Thursday that the purported plan to evacuate Chinese nationals from Taiwan in reports carried by China’s state-media CCTV is disinformation. The rumour is running wild online and has been identified as fake news," Taiwan News reported citing MAC officials.

The editorial also claimed that if the US and Taiwan collude further then the process of ‘reunifying’ Taiwan with ‘motherland China’ will progress further.

“Every time the US and Taiwan collude and provoke, the Chinese mainland’s actual control over the Taiwan island will be strengthened, and the reunification process will be advanced one step forward," the editorial said.

Despite the bold claims, Taiwan indicated that it is ready to face more aggression from China.

“We are seeing psychological warfare that is stronger than ever before, and it will intensify in the coming days," Taiwanese Legislative Yuan Lo Ping-cheng told Taiwan News.

He said security has been increased in airports and the cybersecurity levels were raised.

Tsai Ing-wen said that Taiwan is holding the last line of defence for democracy all over the world and maintained that Taiwan shall not back down or back out.

Japan said that the ballistic missile tests carried out by China threaten the peace and stability of the region after five of those landed in its exclusive economic zone.

Its rival, the US, on Thursday said the war drills in response to Taiwan’s visit were a display of overreaction and brinkmanship.

