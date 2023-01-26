Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who has made several claims in his latest book, called India the “wild card" in Quad and also highlighted the role then president Donald Trump and his administration had in India’s inclusion.

In his book - ‘Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love’ – Pompeo has said, “India, which has charted an independent course on foreign policy, was forced to change its strategic posture and join the four-nation Quad grouping due to China’s aggressive actions."

The US, Japan, India and Australia had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad or the Quadrilateral coalition to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region.

The 59-year-old official who is widely speculated to run for the Presidential Elections in 2024, also explained how the Donald Trump administration succeeded in bringing India on board the Quad grouping.

“The country (India) has always charted its own course without a true alliance system, and that is still mostly the case. But China’s actions have caused India to change its strategic posture in the last few years," Pompeo wrote in his latest book.

India and China have been locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 31 months. The bilateral relationship between the two nations came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June, 2020.

India has maintained that the bilateral relationship cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border area.

“China forged a close partnership with Pakistan — India’s arch rival — as one of the first steps in its Belt and Road Initiative. In June 2020, Chinese soldiers clubbed twenty Indian soldiers to death in a border skirmish. That bloody incident caused the Indian public to demand a change in their country’s relationship with China," Pompeo wrote.

“India banned TikTok and dozens of Chinese apps as part of its response. And a Chinese virus was killing hundreds of thousands of Indian citizens. I was sometimes asked why India had moved away from China, and my answer came straight from what I heard from Indian leadership: ’Wouldn’t you?’ times were changing — and creating an opportunity for us to try something new and pull the US and India more closely together than ever," Pompeo writes.

