Home » News » World » China's Xi Jinping to Address UN Climate Summit by Video Link

China's Xi Jinping to Address UN Climate Summit by Video Link

Xi Jinping has avoided foreign travel since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. (Photo: Reuters File)
Xi Jinping has avoided foreign travel since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. (Photo: Reuters File)

China, the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases, had left the world guessing what role Xi might play at the meeting that opens Sunday.

Advertisement
PTI
Beijing // Updated: October 29, 2021, 13:48 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland by video link, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday. China, the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases, had left the world guessing what role Xi might play at the meeting that opens Sunday. Xi has avoided foreign travel since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020.

On Thursday, China formally submitted its climate goals, pledging to reach peak emissions of CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality, or using forests and other measures to absorb as much carbon as it emits, by 2060. The document included targets previously announced by Xi but set no additional goals. (AP) VM .

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

first published: October 29, 2021, 13:48 IST