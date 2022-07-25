Chinese Court Executes Man for Setting His Wife Ablaze While She Was Live Streaming

A local court in China executed a Chinese man last week for setting his ex-wife ablaze during a livestream which led to her death. The woman was a Douyin influencer. In China, social media app TikTok is known as Douyin.

The man who was executed on Saturday is named Tang Lu. He killed his wife in September 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Intermediate People’s Court of the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture officials told state-run Chinese news agency Global Times that Lu was executed in accordance with the order passed by the Supreme People’s Court.

Tang Lu was convicted of crime of intentional homicide and was sentenced to death penalty in October 2021.

Tang Lu, who was executed by a court in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, married his wife Lamu in 2009. Their marriage was riddled with daily fights and Tang on many occasions beat Lamu.

The couple divorced in June 2020, after which Tang wanted to make amends and restore the marriage. His approaches were met with rejection from Lamu.

Following their divorce, Lamu was living in her father’s home.

In September 2020, Tang Lu stormed into Lamu’s father’s house and sprayed gasoline on his former wife. Lamu was live streaming a video in her kitchen at that time when he set her on fire.

Lamu was hospitalized but succumbed to her injuries after about half a month of treatment. The court at the time of the verdict said Tang’s crime was ‘extremely cruel’ and there should be grave consequences for the act. Following this Tang was sentenced to death penalty.

Lamu had 75,000 followers on Douyin. The woman who was 32 at the time of her death used to share videos on her rural daily life on the platform. Her death sparked heated online and offline discussions in China regarding domestic violence.

Domestic violence, mistreatment of women, sexual harassment and rapes are issues affecting women in Chinese society.

Earlier in June, a group of men beat up women dining in a restaurant in China’s Tangshan city after they ignored their taunts and advances. The authorities responded by dismissing the top police officials after Chinese social media users expressed their anger towards the inadequate police response following the incident.

(with inputs from Global Times)

