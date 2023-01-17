Chinese Economy Witnesses Slowest Growth Rate in Decades due to Covid Zero

The Chinese economy grew at a slow pace last year, marking the slowest growth rate in decades owing to repeated lockdowns which affected households and businesses adversely.

The slowdown also shows the high cost of the Covid Zero lockdown imposed by the Chinese government. The Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said the Chinese economy expanded by 3% in 2022. This is a sharp slowdown from the 8.1% growth pace recorded in 2021.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this was the worst year for GDP growth in China since 1976. Experts speaking to the news outlet however believe that in 2023 a consumer-led recovery will boost the Chinese and global economy even though the US and Europe fear an oncoming recession.

The news outlet citing people familiar with the developments said that the end of the clampdown on Chinese tech companies, lifting of the ban on Australian coal and relaxed regulations on the real-estate market will also aid recovery.

However, they also said challenges like slowing demand for Chinese exports, lack of consumer confidence, lost jobs and businesses could mar the outlook.

The confrontation between the US and China will also have an impact on its growth.

The Chinese government did not expect the growth to slow down to 3% as they had predicted a 5.5% growth. However, the lockdowns declared to curb the spread of the disease meant that growth stalled. In the beginning of 2022, China’s Shanghai, a global economic hub, shut down and even saw protests against the ruling regime due to its lockdowns.

Major companies like Adidas, Samsung, Volkswagen and Nike, reported production losses due to the lockdowns.

Global supply chains also suffered as lockdowns meant that major ports like Tianjin and Ningbo were also shut down.

The WSJ in its report pointed out that the lockdowns directly affected economic growth as it hurt retail sales, growth in industrial production and fixed-asset investment.

However, some experts also feel that the reopening of China is a big stimulus and will boost growth and said subway ridership and traffic congestion in 98 out of China’s top 100 cities show that the reopening can boost consumer confidence.

