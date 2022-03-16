Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi May Visit India Later This Month

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is expected to visit India later this month, people familiar with the developments have told news agency CNNNews18. Though neither side has finalised the dates, the visit, if agreed upon by both nations, may happen between March 24 and March 26.

People familiar with the developments told News18 that Yi is also expected to visit Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

The visit from Yi comes at a time when relations between both nations have deteriorated following the border conflict which erupted in 2020 in eastern Ladakh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) due to Chinese aggression.

This will be the first ministerial visit between both nations since the Chinese troops clashed with Indian forces on the LAC in eastern Ladakh and other points on the LAC. The visit also comes after the 15th round of commander corp level discussions between both sides where both agreed to amicably resolve disputes.

Yi and his counterpart Jaishankar in several forums have highlighted that relations between both nations have deteriorated. Yi earlier this month said that both nations should focus on ‘mutual success instead of adversaries of mutual attrition’. However, union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar has highlighted that China is not adhering to existing agreements related to the border which led to the low point in bilateral relations.

Yi earlier this month, without naming the western nations and its allies, said that ‘external forces’ are stirring up trouble between India and China. If the visit materialises there are chances that the Quad cooperation and the war in Ukraine will feature during discussions between India and China.

So far nothing has been revealed regarding Yi’s itinerary.

Before Yi’s expected visit later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida are also expected to meet. A virtual meeting between PM Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison is also on the cards. Yi’s visit also comes before the Quad leaders’ summit expected to be held in Japan around May this year.

China has shown support to Russia as both come closer to each other while the US and the West impose sanctions on Russia for its so-called ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.

