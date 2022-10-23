Chinese President Xi All Set for Record 3rd Term as Communist Party Congress Ends Week-Long Session

The stage is set for Chinese President Xi Jinping to take over for an unprecedented third five-year term as the key Congress of his ruling Communist Party further cemented his powers as the country’s most powerful and influential leader since founder Mao Zedong.

The all-powerful Central Committee of the Congress made several exceptions including changing its very constitution granting Xi a decisive one-man rule after decades of power-sharing among its elite.

Xi, 69, was elected despite crossing the official retirement age of 68 and completing 10-year tenure. He is all set to be re-elected as the General Secretary of the party on Sunday for a record third-term a privilege only accorded to the party founder Mao. The big announcement is due to be formally made during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March.

The Congress that convenes once in five years, concluded its week-long session on Saturday and elected 205 regular Central Committee members and 171 alternate members. Xi was elected to the Central Committee, which will meet on Sunday to elect a 25-member Political Bureau which in turn will choose seven or more members to the Standing Committee to govern the country.

The Standing Committee is then expected to be unveiled to foreign and domestic media at a press conference around noon (0400 GMT) at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, per AFP.

A list of new Central Committee officials earlier revealed that four out of seven members of the Standing Committee are set to be replaced, a move that will further allow Xi to pack the top body with loyalists.

The power grab however led to several senior leaders being edged out. Several names, especially that of 67-year-old Premier Li, the nation’s No. 2 official; National People’s Congress chairman Li Zhanshu, 72; Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference chairman Wang Yang, 67; and Vice-Premier Han Zheng, 68, were conspicuously missing from the Central Committee list. They are all part of the outgoing seven-member Standing Committee headed by Xi, reports Reuters.

On the last day, the Congress also briefly witnessed an embarrassing scene as former president Hu Jintao, 79, was escorted out of the podium. Hu, who handed over the power to Xi in 2012 in a smooth transition after completing a 10-year tenure, appeared reluctant to leave but was escorted out by his aides. There was no explanation given about what happened.

Xi previously abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to rule indefinitely.

In his opening speech to its 20th Congress last Sunday, Xi lauded the party’s achievements while glossing over domestic problems such as the stalling economy and the damage inflicted by his harsh zero-Covid policy.

Heavy on ideological rhetoric and light on policy, a defiant Xi also urged party members to steel themselves against numerous challenges including a hardening geopolitical climate.

