Home » News » World » Chinese Secret Police Stations in US Raise Alarm, FBI Director Says 'Very Concerned'

Chinese Secret Police Stations in US Raise Alarm, FBI Director Says 'Very Concerned'

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Thursday that the agency was monitoring reports of Chinese police stations across the US

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 14:25 IST

Washington, United States

FBI Director said he is aware of the existence of these Chinese police stations. (AP Image)
FBI Director said he is aware of the existence of these Chinese police stations. (AP Image)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that it is “deeply concerned" by reports that secret “police stations" linked to China have been set up in the US cities to possibly pursue influence operations.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Thursday that the agency was monitoring reports of such centres across the country, according to Reuters.

The presence of these unauthorised police stations in parts of US, including in New York, was revealed by a report issued by the NGO Safeguard Defenders in September. According to the report, these stations were an extension of Beijing’s efforts to pressure some Chinese nationals or their relatives abroad to return to China to face criminal charges.

It also linked them to activities of China’s United Front Work Department, a Communist Party body charged with spreading its influence and propaganda overseas.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, the Republicans in Congress have requested answers from the Biden administration about their influence.

“I’m very concerned about this. We are aware of the existence of these stations," Wray told a US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing.

“But to me, it is outrageous to think that the Chinese police would attempt to set up shop, you know, in New York, let’s say, without proper coordination. It violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes," he added.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Chinese foreign ministry denied it had such stations in the Netherlands after a probe by Dutch authorities.

Beijing had earlier said the units were created to tackle transnational crime and to provide administrative services to Chinese nationals abroad, such as renewing drivers’ licences abroad and other consular services.

The FBI Director said the US had made a number of indictments involving the Chinese government harassing, stalking, surveilling and blackmailing people in the United States who disagreed with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“It’s a real problem and something that we’re talking with our foreign partners about, as well, because we’re not the only country where this has occurred," he said.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: November 18, 2022, 14:19 IST
last updated: November 18, 2022, 14:25 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+9PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Makes Heads Turn With Sultry Photoshoot In Sexy Bikinis And More, Check Out The Diva's Stunning Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Sunny Leone Turns Up The Heat In Animal-print Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy And Sultry Pictures