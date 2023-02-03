Canada said it was working with the United States after the Pentagon said it is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and added it was monitoring a “potential second incident."

“A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked," Canada’s defense department said in a statement.

“Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident."

“Canada’s intelligence agencies are working with American partners and continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard Canada’s sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats."

The Pentagon said earlier Thursday it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States.

A US official said the balloon had flown over the northwest United States, where there are sensitive airbases and strategic nuclear missiles in underground silos.

China’s mouthpiece Global Times hit out at the US over the Chinese surveillance and said the US’ air defense system is a “decoration and cannot be trusted."

“The balloon itself is a big target. If balloons from other countries could really enter continental US smoothly, or even enter the sky over certain states, it only proves that the US’ air defense system is completely a decoration and cannot be trusted," Global Times said in response to Associated Press’ tweet on the incident.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder confirmed the balloon was still being tracked over US airspace.

“The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic. It does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground," Ryder said in a statement.

The discovery of the aircraft comes just days before an expected visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with managing heightened tensions between the two powers at the top of the agenda.

Blinken’s visit to Beijing, which follows a meeting last November between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit, will be the first trip to the Asian country by the United States’ top diplomat since 2018.

In addition to ongoing disputes over trade and intellectual property, relations between the two countries have frayed, particularly over democratically-governed Taiwan, which China has pledged to reunite with the mainland.

