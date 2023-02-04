Home » News » World » Chinese Spy Balloons: US Says Another Balloon Transiting Latin America; Explosion Seen in Montana’s Skies

Chinese Spy Balloons: US Says Another Balloon Transiting Latin America; Explosion Seen in Montana’s Skies

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said there is another Chinese balloon transiting Latin America but he was unable to say where exactly it was located

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 08:47 IST

Washington, United States

The huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the US on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars (Image: The Billings Gazette via AP)
The huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the US on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars (Image: The Billings Gazette via AP)

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder told US-based news media outlets that the agency has spotted another Chinese spy balloon over Latin America on Friday (local time).

The agency spokesperson said that the exact location of the balloon has not been determined but officials are tracking the developments.

“NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] continues to track and monitor it closely," Ryder said in a statement, according to CNN.

The entire US has been on alert after one Chinese spy balloon was spotted above the city of Billings in Montana on Thursday. The American defence officials have downplayed the threat posed by the balloon and said that it does not possess any major tactical advantage.

RELATED NEWS

However, the reason for the concern is due to balloon flying above three air bases - Malmstrom Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base (which lies to the east in North Dakota) and Francis E. Warren Air Force Base (which lies in the south, next to the US state of Wyoming).

Advertisement

American officials have sought to address concerns regarding the balloon’s ability to conduct surveillance and said that it does not have the capability to gather any more intelligence than spy satellites that are present in Earth’s lower orbit and China already has deployed many such satellites.

The Pentagon said that the balloon will remain over the US for a couple of days. News media outlets reported that the trajectory of the spy balloon has a “number of sensitive sites" in the US, citing officials. It should be noted that Montana also houses American military’s intercontinental ballistic missile silos.

Explosion Seen in Skies of Billings, Montana

Meanwhile, a video has emerged on social media, uploaded by Billings, Montana resident Dolly Moore, where she captured an explosion in the sky.

Advertisement

News18 could not verify the authenticity of the video.

However, as the video went viral on social media, American defence officials said that the spy balloon over Montana has not exploded.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 04, 2023, 07:04 IST
last updated: February 04, 2023, 08:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Bold Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexiest Swimwear Moments In These Pics

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Displays Toned Physique While Working Out At The Gym, See The Diva's Hottest Pictures