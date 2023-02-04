Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder told US-based news media outlets that the agency has spotted another Chinese spy balloon over Latin America on Friday (local time).

The agency spokesperson said that the exact location of the balloon has not been determined but officials are tracking the developments.

“NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] continues to track and monitor it closely," Ryder said in a statement, according to CNN.

The entire US has been on alert after one Chinese spy balloon was spotted above the city of Billings in Montana on Thursday. The American defence officials have downplayed the threat posed by the balloon and said that it does not possess any major tactical advantage.

However, the reason for the concern is due to balloon flying above three air bases - Malmstrom Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base (which lies to the east in North Dakota) and Francis E. Warren Air Force Base (which lies in the south, next to the US state of Wyoming).

American officials have sought to address concerns regarding the balloon’s ability to conduct surveillance and said that it does not have the capability to gather any more intelligence than spy satellites that are present in Earth’s lower orbit and China already has deployed many such satellites.

The Pentagon said that the balloon will remain over the US for a couple of days. News media outlets reported that the trajectory of the spy balloon has a “number of sensitive sites" in the US, citing officials. It should be noted that Montana also houses American military’s intercontinental ballistic missile silos.

Explosion Seen in Skies of Billings, Montana

Meanwhile, a video has emerged on social media, uploaded by Billings, Montana resident Dolly Moore, where she captured an explosion in the sky.

News18 could not verify the authenticity of the video.

However, as the video went viral on social media, American defence officials said that the spy balloon over Montana has not exploded.

