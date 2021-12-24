Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Makes Debut as Couple Shares Pic, 'Son Looks Like Dad'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry on Thursday shared the first photo of their six-month-old daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, on their 2021 Christmas card. The picture featured the couple’s two-year-old son Archie Harrison, who looked all grown up.

In the image, Meghan can be seen playing with Lilibet as she holds her up in the air, while Harry sits next to them and gazes lovingly at them, while Archie, who has his father’s red hair, sits on his lap.

Buzzfeed reported that Harry and Meghan in their holiday card said, “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave."

The family portrait was shot this summer at Meghan and Harry’s home in Santa Barbara, California, by Alexi Lubomirski, who also photographed their wedding. Alexi shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “This is one of those rare and special projects that one is fortunate enough to be a part of. To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour."

