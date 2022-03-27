Churn in Imran Khan’s Cabinet: 2 Ministers Quit Before No-Confidence Vote; FM Qureshi Likely Next

In a major setback to Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, two of his cabinet ministers have resigned ahead of the crucial no-confidence vote, sources told CNN-News18. Shahzain Bugti, who served as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, announced his resignation on Sunday and joined the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Member National Assembly (MNA) from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Aamir Liaquat has also announced his resignation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also likely to resign tomorrow, sources said. The members had joined Imran Khan from other parties in 2017.

The two resignations came ahead of Imran Khan’s address at the massive rally in Parade Ground, Islamabad. Khan is likely to speak against the judiciary, army and will be anti-establishment. Major news networks have been told to stop the coverage of the rally by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Bugti, a cabinet member of the PTI government ally Jamoori Watan Party joined the political front Pakistan Democratic Movement which is opposing the Imran Khan regime. Dr Amir Liyaqat, a television anchor and member of the National Assembly, had earlier announced parting ways with the PTI in the ‘near future.’

Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing his greatest political crisis after Opposition parties on March 8 submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat alleging the ruling PTI government was responsible for the economic crisis spiralling inflation and mismanaging foreign policy. Opposition parties filed their motion stating the former cricket star had lost his parliamentary majority as it has the required 172 lawmakers in the 342 member assembly after some 20 of his party lawmakers defected, calling on him to step down.

Khan said in a statement late on Wednesday. “I will not resign come what may." No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Khan’s coalition government can be removed if some of his allies decide to switch sides.

