Cleverly Dials Counterpart Jaishankar to Discuss Ukraine, Hours After UK PM Sunak Unveils Cabinet

Shortly after the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak formed the government, his foreign secretary James Cleverly dialled Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, the Times of India said in a report.

Jaishankar and Cleverly discussed other aspects of the bilateral relationship between the UK and India. The discussions also centered around the upcoming United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting where the members will discuss Russian allegations that Ukraine is planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’.

The discussion at the UNSC will be held behind closed doors. The UK, France and the US have rejected the allegations claiming it was a scheme by Moscow to escalate the war further.

“Great to speak with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today. We discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that the UK will be challenging Russia’s rhetoric and allegations during the UNSC today," Cleverly tweeted after speaking to Jaishankar.

Jaishankar in a tweet said both ministers discussed counter-terrorism, bilateral relations and the Ukraine conflict.

Shortly after taking office, Cleverly made calls to Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavasoglu, Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan and UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Cleverly was reappointed to his position as he was the foreign secretary of the UK during Liz Truss’ short-lived prime ministerial tenure.

India and the UK are engaged in negotiations for a free trade agreement. A week ago the external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said both sides were holding negotiations for an early finalisation of the pact that could be beneficial for both parties.

A month ago, Jaishankar and Cleverly also held discussions regarding the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK.

