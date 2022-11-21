Colorado Shooting: Report Says Rising Hatred Towards LGBTQIA+ Community in US May Have Played a Role

People who were present at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q on late Saturday and other LGBTQIA+ members across the country and in Colorado feel that growing anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment may have played a role in the mass shooting, news agency NBC said in a report.

A gunman opened fire at clubbers late Saturday night with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and injuring at least 25. The suspected shooter is currently in hospital and was injured after he was apprehended by the police.

The authorities have not mentioned any motives but in recent times drag events in kindergartens and schools have been questioned but concerns were raised in the LGBTQIA+ community after some of the critics and protesters showed up in those events with guns.

Advertisement

While the American public and lawmakers remain divided over such events in schools and also over mention of LGBTQIA+ issues in school textbooks, several members of the community feel that the mass shooting reflects on the hatred they face from conservative, homophobic and transphobic individuals.

Speaking to NBC, Parker Grey said trans women of colour of late have been targeted because of their gender and also because of their race. The founder of Club Q Matthew Haynes also told the NBC that he feels it was a targeted attack.

Grey also pointed out that members of the community who are part of the education system have been termed as groomers.

“You see a number of attacks coming from State School Board of Education members who believe that teachers, educators, administrators, who are supportive of LGBTQ students are in some way groomers. Obviously, there are consequences to that kind of rhetoric," Grey was quoted as saying by NBC News.

It must be noted that the US public remains divided over the issue. Twitter account ‘Libs of TikTok’ on several occasions has highlighted that some LGBTQIA+ individuals who are part of the educational system believe that parents should have lesser or no role in discussing the gender and sexual orientation of their children which has invited criticism.

Advertisement

The Twitter account which reposts original videos of trans people also reposted a video recently claiming that children below that age of 18 were given gender-affirming surgery at a hospital in Washington DC.

The account has faced criticism for fuelling anti-LGBT hate but it only reposts original videos posted by mostly trans, gay, lesbian and bisexual people. The account’s popularity has been used by transphobic and homophobic individuals to fuel anti-LGBT sentiment.

Advertisement

However, Parker and Haynes pointed to the rising anti-LGBTIQA+ sentiments in the US and said more than 240 anti-LGBTQ bills were filed in the first three months of this year and anti-LGBTQIA+ individuals have started showing up to protest in LGBT events, often armed, raising safety concerns among members of the community.

Read all the Latest News here