Conservative Party To Vote In No-Confidence Motion Against UK PM Boris Johnson

The Chairman Of the 1922 Committee of the Conservative Party of the UK Graham Brady on Monday announced that there will be a vote of no confidence in UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday evening.

“The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded. In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 TODAY MONDAY 6" JUNE — details to be confirmed. The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today," a press release said.

It was earlier reported by news agency The Guardian that Brady received the letters from the disgruntled MPs but was waiting for the Queen’s platinum jubilee weekend celebrations to end.

Though there are several reasons stated by the anti-Boris lobby, the dissident MPs point to the Partygate scandal as one of the main reasons for them to table a no-confidence motion vote.

Some MPs have said that the Partygate scandal - where Boris Johnson violated Covid-19 rules when people were under strict lockdown - reflected a ‘a culture of casual law-breaking’ at the No 10 Downing Street.

Though Brady has remained tight-lipped about the number of letters he has received from Boris’ detractors, it would require 54 Tory MPs to submit letters if they were to trigger a vote of no-confidence in him.

Former Treasury Secretary Jesse Norman said that he was the latest to send his letter to Boris Johnson announcing his lack of faith in the prime minister. “I have supported Boris Johnson for 15 years, for the London Mayoralty and for PM. Very sadly, I have written to him to say I can no longer do so, for the reasons set out below," Norman said in a tweet.

Not all MPs (if 54MPs have sent a letter to Brady) publicly announced that a no-confidence motion was filed.

There were 28 among those who publicly announced their displeasure towards UK PM Johnson namely - Tim Loughton, David Davis, Andrew Mitchell, Roger Gale, Peter Aldous, Anthony Mangnall, Sir Gary Streeter, Tobias Ellwood, Aaron Bell, Nick Gibb, Craig Whittaker, Neil Hudson, Caroline Nokes, Mark Harper, William Wragg, Steve Baker, Julian Sturdy, John Baron, Stephen Hammond, David Simmonds, Alicia Kearns, Sir Bob Neill, Steve Brine, Anne Marie Morris, Jeremy Wright, Elliot Colburn, Andrew Bridgen and John Stevenson

The vote of no-confidence against Boris Johnson would be successful if rebellious MPs are able to gain 180 votes in favor of the motion. The Tory MPs will vote against their leader in a secret ballot for them to be removed.

However, if Boris Johnson wins the confidence vote then there will be a grace period for one year during which a further leadership contest cannot take place.

The transport minister of UK Grant Shapps expressed confidence that Johnson will survive the vote of no-confidence - a sentiment shared by UK home minister Priti Patel and small businesses minister Paul Scully.

“We may well have a vote of confidence. If it does happen, the prime minister, I know, will face it down," Scully was quoted as saying by news agency BBC.

(with inputs from the BBC, Sky News and The Guardian)

