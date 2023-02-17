Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican and conservative-leaning politician who often appears as a panellist in Fox News, is planning to announce his presidential bid ahead of the 2024 US Elections.

Dubbed by the New Yorker magazine as the “CEO of Anti-Woke Inc.", he was recently seen in Iowa, where he met farmers in rural conservative-leaning constituencies, trying to gauge what rural Iowans are seeking.

A report by Politico said that Ramaswamy is not seeking attention by running for president but wants to test the field and see if his ideas resonate with Americans.

“Ramaswamy doesn’t necessarily want to run on his businessman track record. Instead he is planning to launch an ideas-based campaign focused on revitalising the American spirit and bringing back a culture of merit into society," the Politico report said.

Ramaswamy has fought against wokeness in American politics and colleges and universities and also criticises affirmative action, demading that the Supreme Court put an end to it.

A son of immigrant parents who arrived in the US from Kerala, Ramaswamy attended Harvard and Yale universities and is worth reportedly in excess of $500 million.

Ramaswamy’s father worked for General Electric and his mother is a geriatric psychiatrist.

The Cincinnati-born Republican made his name first by becoming a successful biotech entrepreneur and developing medicines, including five drugs that became FDA-approved.

He also runs an asset management company Strive and has authored the books Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam and soon to be released Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence.

Billionaire Bill Ackman, who is a critic of so-called ‘woke capitalism’, has also thrown his weight behind Ramaswamy. “I am going to make a bold and early call. Vivek G Ramaswamy will run for POTUS and win. I think the country is ready for his message," Ackman tweeted, along with a video of Ramaswamy which has gone viral.

Ramaswamy in the video says: “The threat of being labelled a “racist" has created a new culture of fear in our country - fear of losing your job, fear of your kids getting a bad grade, fear of becoming a pariah. Fear is infectious. But courage can be contagious too."

Ackman believes this message will get him across the finish line come 2024 Elections.

