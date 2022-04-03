Constitutional Crisis in Pak as Imran Khan Plots to Stay as Caretaker PM, Oppn to Move SC: 10 Developments

Pakistan hurtled into a constitutional crisis on Sunday as Imran Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got a no-confidence motion against the embattled Prime Minister declared “null and void" and adjourned the National Assembly session amid opposition uproar.

Shortly after the deputy speaker disallowed the trust vote, the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament was adjourned till April 25. Within minutes, Imran Khan recommended the dissolution of the assembly to Pakistan president, clearing the decks for him to remain caretaker prime minister.

Here’s a look at the top 10 developments that triggered the constitutional crisis in Pakistan on Sunday:

- The no-confidence motion moved against Imran Khan by a joint opposition was disallowed without voting after the deputy speaker of the National Assembly declared it “null and void". The lower house was adjourned till April 25

- Opposition leaders, who have accused Khan of mismanaging the country’s economy, now plan to move the country’s Supreme Court as early as Sunday evening

- The dissolution of the Assembly was made valid by the Speaker’s ruling but the Supreme Court can set that aside. It, however, has no jurisdiction in the proceedings of the National Assembly

- Addressing the nation shortly after, Imran Khan said he has recommended dissolution of the Assembly to the president, a move that would allow him to remain caretaker prime minister

- “I want to tell the nation prepare for election," he said in his address, adding that the “process of caretaker government will begin"

- Pakistan president Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly and called for fresh elections

- Pakistan’s Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has tweeted that new elections will be held in 90 days

- Opposition leaders, meanwhile, have refused to vacate parliament premises. “Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan," People’s Party of Pakistan leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted

- Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhary said tweeted that any political party trying to “escape" elections would be called “political fugitive"

- The Pakistan Supreme Court bar association president has said the apex court should take suo moto cognizance of the developments in the National Assembly

