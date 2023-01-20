‘Convey Our Profound Gratitude to PM Modi’: Sri Lanka Thanks India for Help amid Financial Crisis

Sri Lankan foreign minister Ali Sabry during his bilateral meeting with Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration for extending a helping hand amid the ongoing financial crisis.

“No exaggeration to say that due to enormous support from India amounting to US$ 4 billion worth of credit line for import of essentials, we were able to regain some measure of financial stability. I convey our profound gratitude to PM Modi," Sabry was quoted as saying.

Union minister Jaishankar, currently in Colombo, said India stands with solidarity with its neighbour Sri Lanka amid these difficult times. Jaishankar will also meet Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and other ministers.

“Conveyed our commitment to increasing investment flows to Sri Lanka to hasten its economic recovery. Look forward to my discussions with the leadership tomorrow morning.@alisabrypc, @DeSiripala, @banduladr, @kehelia_r, @kanchana_wij, @amanugama_dilum, @tharakabalasur1," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

India has been active in helping Sri Lanka amid the financial crisis. Financial crisis in Sri Lanka has been ongoing for more than a year and it also led to the downfall of the Rajapaksa-led government last year, forcing Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and return months later.

India, earlier this week, told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it strongly supports Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring plan, according to Reuters. Sri Lanka has sought a $2.9 billion loan from the global lender.

Sri Lanka will need the backing of India and China to reach a final agreement with the IMF. The Sri Lankan government said that it is confident of finalising support from the IMF in the first quarter of 2023.

Between January and July last year, India provided Sri Lanka with $4 billion in rapid assistance via credit lines, a currency swap arrangement and deferred import payments. It owes Chinese lenders $7.4 billion. Under the restructuring plan, Sri Lanka will pay India around $1 billion, Reuters said citing people familiar with the development.

During the financial crisis, India also stepped in to help Sri Lankan farmers by handing over 21,000 tonnes of fertilisers. In July, the external affairs minister told the Lok Sabha that India extended eight Lines of Credit (LOCs) to Sri Lanka amounting to $1850.64 million in the last ten years.

