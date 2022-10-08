Texas Teen Goes to McDonald’s to Grab a Meal, Gets Shot at By Rookie Cop While Eating at Parking Lot

A San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand was fired after the rookie police officer shot a teenager who was eating a meal at a McDonald’s parking lot. The incident happened last week and the cop was fired for violating the department’s ‘tactics, training, and procedures.’

Brennand was on probation and had joined the police department seven months ago.

The police department said the incident occurred when Brennand was handling an unrelated disturbance call at the McDonald’s Sunday night and felt he saw a car that had evaded him a day earlier. He called for backup after he saw the car which at that time had the 17-year-old boy eating inside.

But Brennand took action before the backup officers could even arrive. The body camera video showed that Brennand walked up to the driver’s side of the car, opened the door and ordered the driver out. The teenager was visibly startled as he was eating.

He immediately put the car in reverse and started backing up, following which the cop opened fire five times on the car, critically injuring the teenager. He then moved the car forward following which the police fired an additional five times as the car drove away.

Brennand claimed that the car hit him when it was being reversed and the teenager was charged with evading detention in a vehicle and assaulting the officer. News agency the San Antonio Current in its report said the bodycam video does not suggest Brennand was hit and fired for no apparent reason.

There was another passenger inside the vehicle who was uninjured.

The teenager’s defence attorney Brian Powers said the Bexar County district attorney’s office informed him on Friday that prosecutors would not be moving forward with charges against his client, CNN reported.

The district attorney’s office also confirmed that both charges have been dismissed and the case closed. The boy remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

The SAPD has launched a probe into the incident and they will forward their findings to the Bexar County District Attorney. The district attorney’s Civil Rights Division will review the police shooting and the charges against the teen, CNN reported.

