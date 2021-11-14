COP26 Limited to 'Blah, Blah, Blah', Says Greta Thunberg, Vows to 'Never Give Up'

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Saturday the COP26 UN climate talks had achieved nothing but “blah, blah, blah" after nations reached a compromise deal in Glasgow.

Thunberg, arguably the world’s best known environmental campaigner, was blunt in her assessment.

“The #COP26 is over," she tweeted. “Here’s a brief summary: Blah, blah, blah. “But the real work continues outside these halls. And we will never give up, ever."

During the conference, Thunberg and other activists had denounced the way it was playing out, arguing that world leaders had failed to match their words with real action.

A European Commission statement said the deal kept the targets of the 2015 Paris climate agreement alive, “giving us a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius".

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said delegates to the conference made progress on commitments to cut back on dangerous emissions, and on raising $100 billion a year to help developing and vulnerable countries.

During the final negotiations, China and India insisted that language on fossil fuels be weakened in the final summit decision text. In recent days, the Australian government has vowed to sell coal for decades to come.

