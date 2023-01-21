Cops in London Receive Call to Rescue Woman in Distress. It Was a Statue

Earlier in 2022, the London Police, in a bizarre incident, ended up ‘rescuing’ a work of art after officers perceived it to be a woman. When the police officers broke down the doors of a London art gallery, to save a woman who was slumped unconscious over a table, they found that it was an artwork made of packing tape and foam filler, Sky News reported.

The name of the art installation was ‘Kristina’ which was on display at the gallery. It featured a woman slumped over her work desk.

The artwork was commissioned by Steve Lazarides, who previously worked as artist Banksy’s agent. He is also the dealer behind Laz Emporium.

Lazarides said that an employee of the gallery found two confused police officers in the gallery minutes after she came downstairs after making her tea.

“Hannah, who was working in the gallery that day had just locked up and gone upstairs to make a cup of tea. She came down to find the door off its hinges and two confused police officers!" Lazarides was quoted as saying by Sky News.

The officers were responding to a call about a “person in distress" at the gallery on November 25. “Officers forced entry to the address, where they uncovered that the person was in fact a mannequin," a police official told Artnet New.

The artwork is a woman wearing a pair of trainers and a yellow hooded jacket with face slumped forward in a bowl of soup. The long blonde hair of the woman concealed her face.

The sculptor of this artwork is American artist Mark Jenkins. A similar incident occurred in October when paramedics were called to assist the ‘woman’.

