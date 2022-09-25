'Coup' Rumour Brews but Xi Has Plans to Rule China for Life | A Look at Chinese President's Reign & its Future

The world is watching China with eyes open wide after the recent rumours about the Chinese President Xi Jinping being ousted from the top post and placed under house arrest. While these are just speculations that have no factual claims, the development opens up a Pandora’s box of questions about what next if the rumours were to find some truth, but before that, we look at how China got here.

Jinping’s China Dominance

Advertisement

Xi Jinping became the Chinese President in 2013 and quickly consolidated his power and rose to become a single dominating force in the country. Much like some of the notable big names who ruled China in the past, Xi wanted the power he holds to last as long as possible. Xi has led several anti-corruption campaigns and is notoriously known for his strict censorship during his tenure.

After completing two terms, Xi was faced with a challenge. China had imposed a two-term limit on its president since the 1990s, but Xi knew he had to do something to stay on. He quickly used his power to get his Communist Party to vote to enshrine his name in the party’s constitution – giving him the ‘ruler for life’ status – something similar to the level of its founder, Chairman Mao. Xi’s past two predecessors were both forced to step down after serving two five-year terms.

Xi for Life?

Advertisement

Next month, China’s governing Chinese Communist Party or CCP will hold its 20th party congress, during which the roadmap for China for the next five years would be charted. The meeting would also be the Chinese President’s gateway to secure an unprecedented third term. Xi who was due to step down in 2023, will defy the tradition of presenting a potential successor during October’s Communist Party Congress and will instead, propose his own name for the top post. After this, Xi Jinping would have unprecedented control to rule over China almost indefinitely.

Mega China Congress Huddle

Advertisement

The National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party holds meetings every five years called plenums. The big China Congress meetings usually last about a week. This year, the current congress completes its five-year term and over 2,000 members of the body is scheduled to take part in the selection process for the new blood of the party’s Central Committee. The party’s central committee will also, over the course of seven meetings, decide several key agendas for the country in the next five years.

During the CCP, Xi will also unveil historic resolutions or important documents published by the CCP that highlight the consensus of the party high command on critical decisions.

Advertisement

All’s Not Too Well

The meeting however comes amid some reports of dissent within the Communist Party that has claims that several in the party have reportedly revolted against the handling of the Covid pandemic via the ‘Zero Covid Policy’ in the country that mandates everyone who have travelled out of the country to undergo strict quarantine process.

Another reason for alleged disgruntlement is because of several high-profile cases and sentences this past couple of months that are a part of China’s ongoing anti-corruption campaign.

Advertisement

What Next for Xi?

Most experts dismiss the ‘coup’ rumours and claim that Xi is missing from the political limelight simply because he is in quarantine following his trip to Uzbekistan for the SCO Summit. While the rumours brew, experts who have closely watched China know that Xi, who had carefully worked to keep his power card close, is not one to sit through a ‘coup’ silently giving the world the answer it already knows about Xi and his drive to stay in power.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here