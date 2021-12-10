Home » News » World » Covid Boosters 'Safe and Effective' 3 Months After Last Jab, Says EMA

The UK is speeding up its third booster dose campaign, while millions around the world have not even had one dose. (Representation Photo: Reuters File)
Booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines can be issued three months after the initial course, the European Medicines Agency said.

Updated: December 10, 2021, 00:01 IST

The European Medicines Agency said Thursday it was “safe and effective" to issue booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines as soon as three months after the initial course, down from previous guidance of six months.

“The data currently available support safe and effective administration of a booster as early as three months from completion of the primary vaccination, should such a short interval be desirable from a public health perspective," EMA vaccine strategy chief Marco Cavaleri said.

