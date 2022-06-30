For the last two years, the whole world has been struggling to stay safe in the pandemic of Covid-19, with new strains causing concerns among everyone. WHO informed on Wednesday that Omicron sub-variants BA.4 And BA.5 are responsible for a spike in new Covid cases in 110 countries.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 are spreading in a way that together they are estimated to be responsible for 52 per cent of new cases in the United States.

BA.5 and BA.4 accounts for 36.6 percent and 15.7 percent of the total new cases in the US respectively.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “On Covid-19, driven by BA.4 and BA.5 in many places, cases are on the rise in 110 countries, causing overall global cases to increase by 20 per cent and deaths have risen in three of the six WHO regions even as the global figure remains relatively stable,"

“Pandemic is changing but it’s not over. We have made progress but it’s not over."

Ghebreyesus expressed his concerns about the ability to track the virus as reporting and genomic sequences are declining, making it harder to track Omicron and analyse future emerging variants.

He also examined the slow pace of vaccination in lower-income countries that is making them more vulnerable for future waves of the virus.

“We’re close to the mid-point of the year, which is the point at which WHO has called on all countries to vaccinate at least 70% of their population," Ghebreyesus said.

He also informed that, more than 12 billion vaccines have been distributed around the world in the past 18 months, vaccinating around 75 per cent of the world’s total health workers and people aged over 60.

“On the flip side, hundreds of millions of people, including tens of millions of health workers and older people in lower-income countries remain unvaccinated, which means they are more vulnerable to future waves of the virus"

Ghebreyesus said while the hoarding of vaccines by rich and manufacturing countries was the major barrier to access last year, increasingly political commitment to getting vaccines out to people – and challenges of disinformation – have been hurdles at the national level in 2022.

“With only 58 countries hitting the 70 percent target, some have said it’s not possible for low-income countries to make it," he said.

Citing the example of Rwanda where second dose vaccination rates are now above 65 percent and still rising, the WHO chief praised the low-income countries like Nepal and Cambodia that they “have shown it’s possible", adding that the average rate in low-income countries is 13 per cent.

“But if there is enough political will domestically, support to ensure rollouts to communities and disinformation tackled, high vaccination rates are entirely achievable," he said.

Ghebreyesus highlighted the point that It is important to keep the most at-risk groups up to date with vaccination in order to prevent deaths and severe disease and 100 per cent of these people should be vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

WHO Chief said that in all countries, “Even relatively ‘mild’ cases are disruptive and damaging, keeping children out of school and adults from work, which causes further economic and supply chain disruption. Do I think countries should continue to vaccinate 70 per cent of the population, starting with the most vulnerable? Yes, I do,"

Talking about R&D, Ghebreyesus said that funding for second-generation vaccines as well as tests and treatments is very crucial in this era of pandemic.

“While honing vaccines to the evolving virus variants makes sense, I am concerned that the pace of mutation means the world is continuing to play catch up. Building on existing vaccines that limit severity and prevent death, developing second-generation vaccines that stop – or at least lower infection – would be a major step forward," he said.

“Pan-coronavirus" vaccine that covers all the variants so far and potentially future ones is an ideal solution to deal with this virus.

“This is feasible, WHO continues to convene scientists and researchers and there has been a lot of research into this virus and understanding immunology overall," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

