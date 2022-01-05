Covid: Hong Kong Bans Flights From India, 7 Other Nations To Curb Omicron Outbreak

Hong Kong is banning flights from eight countries starting January 8 as authorities struggle to contain an Omicron outbreak in the city. Authorities in Hong Kong have banned flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK and the US, all of whom have recorded a soaring number of cases due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Authorities in Hong Kong have banned at least 24 routes in less than six weeks as the city saw a surge in Covid-19 cases. The recent ban was announced after three passengers were found infected with Covid-19 aboard an incoming flight from South Korea’s Seoul. According to a report by news agency Bloomberg, Hong Kong has also banned flights from Seoul.

Hong Kong remained virus free throughout the most part of 2021 and premier Carrie Lam in an announcement said the ban was necessary to contain the outbreak, according to news agency AFP. “Passenger flights from these countries will not be allowed to land in Hong Kong and individuals who have stayed in those countries are not allowed to board flights to Hong Kong, including transit flights," Lam was quoted as saying.

Hong Kong, like China, follows a zero-Covid policy, where it imposes strict Covid-19 regulations like closed borders, weeks-long quarantines, targeted lockdowns and mass testing to ensure cases drop to zero.

Authorities in Hong Kong also face a stern challenge as it plans to test 3,700 people aboard a cruise ship after authorities found that nine people aboard the cruise were close contacts of an infected person in an Omicron variant outbreak. The finding has led to extensive testing and contact tracing in the financial hub.

Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung, who is one of Hong Kong’s top Covid-19 experts, warned that the city could witness a fifth wave of Covid-19 cases. “The fifth wave is very likely to take place," Yuen Kwok-yung was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Hong Kong recorded over 12,000 cases and 213 deaths since the onset of Covid-19. It reported 39 cases on Tuesday and zero fatalities.

