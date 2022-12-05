Covid is ‘Man-made’ Virus Leaked from China’s Wuhan Lab, Claims Scientist Who Worked at Facility

Three years into pandemic, the mystery around the origin of Covid-19 still remains unsolved but a scientist, who was worked at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, has now made a startling claim that Covid was a “man-made" virus that leaked from what is now a controversial research lab.

Though China continues to deny about the allegations against the Wuhan lab, the research facility continues to remain at the centre about the origins of Covid.

Andrew Huff, an epidemiologist, wrote a new book, “The Truth About Wuhan," in which he claimed that Covid leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two-plus years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11," New York Post reported citing UK’s The Sun.

Huff, who worked for a New York-based non-profit that studied viruses, said that the pandemic was the result of the US government’s funding of coronaviruses in China and further claimed that China’s gain-of-function experiments were carried out with lax security, which led to a leak at the Wuhan lab.

“Foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," he said in his book, which was exclusively excerpted in the newspaper.

“China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent. The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese," the epidemiologist wrote.

What WHO Says on COVID Origins

A team of WHO made a field visit to Wuhan in 2021 to search for clues to the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. The investigators visited Wuhan Institute of Virology and also met prominent virologist there.

Later, the WHO said that the team has called for a continued scientific and collaborative approach to be taken towards tracing the origins of Covid-19.

“SARS-CoV-2 is introduced through a laboratory incident, reflecting an accidental infection of staff from laboratory activities involving the relevant viruses. We did not consider the hypothesis of deliberate release or deliberate bioengineering of SARS-CoV-2 for release, the latter has been ruled out by other scientists following analyses of the genome (3)," read the WHO report.

