Covid Pandemic in Britain is Not Over, Hard Months to Come, Says Deputy Medical Officer

The Covid-19 pandemic is not over in Britain and there are hard months to come as winter nears, England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.

“Too many people believe that this pandemic is now over. I personally feel there are some hard months to come in the winter and it is not over," Van-Tam told BBC TV.

“The caution that people take or don’t take in terms of interacting with each other: That is going to be a big determinant in what happens between now and the darkest months of the winter."

